¿Estás listo? La lista de canciones del nuevo FIFA 23 suma más de 90 temas, y en su repertorio podemos escuchar a artistas como Rosalía, Bad Bunny, Gorillaz, Stromae o Quevedo.
La banda sonora de cada versión de FIFA ha marcado a generaciones desde la creación del primer videojuego hace 28 años.
Para muchos es el mismo juego cada año, para otros cada entrega es más innovadora pero lo que es cierto, es que su componente que ha hecho a esta franquicia destacarse otras es la música.
Tenemos como ejemplo a "Song 2" de Blur, la canción principal del "FIFA: Road to World Cup 98", pues al ser incluida en la secuencia de títulos le valió a la canción una popularidad súbita en sectores del público ajenos a la banda.
La franquicia de fútbol, que sirve también como plataforma de publicidad de artistas, compartió el nuevo soundtrack para FIFA 23, aquí te lo dejamos:
- AC Slater ft. Kate Wild - Green Light (Moski Remix)
- Ark Woods - First Flight to Mars
- Alewya - Janga
- Bad Boy Timz ft. Olamide - Skelele
- Bad Bunny ft. Bomba Estereo - Ojitos Lindos
- Badshah, J Balvin, Tainy - Voodoo
- Bakermat - Madan
- Bianca Costa - Ounana
- Biig Piig - FUN
- Blackwave. ft. Abhi The Nomad - a-okay
- Bonobo ft. O´Flynn - Otomo
- Bru-C - Playground
- Central Cee - Obsessed With You
- Chappaqua Wrestling - Full Round Table
- Chase & Status ft. Takura - Don´t be Scared
- Crooked Colours - Feel It
- Cryalot - Hurt Me
- Danger Mouse & Black Thought - Aquamarine
- Daniela Lalita - Tenía Razón
- Denzel Curry ft. slowthai - Zatoichi
- Disclosure ft. RAYE - Waterfall
- Doss - Look
- Edd - Mama Used to Say
- Effy - Not Yours
- Eunique - MAN NENNT MICH
- FKA Twigs ft. Shygirl - Papi Bones
- Flume ft. Caroline Polachek - Sirens
- Gardna ft. MC Spyda, Selecta J-Man - Disturb Them
- George FitzGerald - Passed Tense
- Gorillaz - Baby Queen
- Gorgon City - You´ve Done Enough
- Graham Lake ft. Avelino - Run em Down
- Green Tea Peng - Stuck in the Middle
- Haich Ber Na - So Sick Of Me
- Hayden James ft. Elderbrook - On Your Own
- Hak Baker - Bricks In The Wall
- Harry Stone - Daydreaming
- Ibeyi feat. Pa Salieu - Made of Gold
- IDK ft. Denzel Curry - Dog Food
- Jack Harlow - Nail Tech
- James BKS ft. The Big Hash - High Level
- Joy Club ft. TIEKS - Lifted
- Koffee - Pull Up
- Kojey Radical ft. Knucks - Payback
- Kungs ft. The Knocks - People
- Labrinth - Lift Off
- Lane 8 ft. Arctic Lake - All I Want
- Lodato - Dreamer
- Lous and The Yakuza - Kise
- Luude ft. Dear Sunday - Wanna Stay
- LYAM ft. Wiki - The Reapers
- Mall Grab - Times Change
- Manga Saint Hilare ft. Jalani Blackman - Maybe Not
- M.I.A. - Beep
- Michael Calfan ft. Leo Stannard - Better
- MILKBLOOD - Disco Closure
- moa moa - Drive
- Moksi ft. Diede - T.T.Y.N
- Monty - Hardware
- Muddy Monk - Smthng
- Nas - 40-16 Building
- Nathan Day - Hello Alien
- Nia Archives - Forbidden Feelingz
- Nightmares On Wax ft. OSHUN - Breathe In
- Niko B - Rips In Jeans
- ODESZA - Behind the Sun
- Phantoms ft. Big Wild - Firepit
- Pheelz ft. BNXN - Finesse
- Phoenix ft. Ezra Koenig - Tonight
- P Money ft. Whiney - Sorry I´m Not Sorry
- Quevedo ft. Linton - Ahora y Siempre
- Role Model - forever&more
- PONGO - Kuzola
- Regents ft. Cartridge and Strategy - Hertiage
- Remi Wolf - Quiet On Set
- Rosalía - Saoko
- Rose Gray - Prettier Than You
- sadeyes ft. Lil Xtra, nothing,nowhere. - i´m not okay
- Sampa The Great ft. Angelique Kidjo - Let Me Be Great
- San Holo - All The Highs
- Sea Girls - Falling Apart
- seeyousoon - Fix Your Face
- Shenseea - Run Run
- Smoke DZA ft. Girl Talk - Season
- Sofy - Big Talk
- Sohn - MIA
- Stromae - Fils de joi
- The Knocks ft. Totally Enormous Extinct - Walking On Water
- Trinidad Cardona - Hayya Hayya (Better Together)
- Trueno, Victor Heredia - TIERRA ZANTA
- Tseba ft. Electric Fields - Must Be Love
- VENICE - Can´t Sleep
- Watch The Ride ft. Emz - READY4DEM
- Wh0 - Sunshine
- Willow Kayne - White City
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Spitting Off the Edge of the World
- Young Franco ft. Jay Prince, Scrufizzer, Close Counters - Rollout
- Yune Pinku - DC Rot
