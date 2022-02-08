Premios Oscar 2022: Lista completa de nominados a lo mejor del cine
Te compartimos la lista completa de todos los nominados de los premios Oscar 2022
La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas anuncia este martes las nominaciones a la 94ª entrega anual de los Premios Oscar, que este año se realizarán el 27 de marzo, un poco más tarde de lo habitual. Y, por segundo año consecutivo, se desarrollarán en contexto de pandemia.
A continuación, todos los nominados:
MEJOR PELÍCULA
Belfast
Coda
Don´t look up
Drive my car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice pizza
Nightmare Alley
The power of the dog
West Side Story
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive my car)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Jane Campion (The power of the dog)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
MEJOR ACTOR
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The power of the dog
Andrew Garfield (Tick, tick... Boom!)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The tragedy of Macbeth)
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Jessica Chastain (The eyes of Tammy Taye)
Olivia Colman (The lost daughter)
Penélope Cruz (Parallel mothers)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL
Drive my car (Japón)
Flee (Dinamarca)
The hand of God (Italia)
Lunana: a Yak in the Classroom (Bután)
The worst person (Noruega)
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The power of the dog
The tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The power of the dog
MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE ANIMADO
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The mitchells vs. the machines
Raya and the last dragon
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
MEJOR MONTAJE
Don´t look up
Dune
King Richard
The power of the dog
Tick, tick... Boom!
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (Coda)
Jesse Plemons (The power of the dog)
J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The power of the dog)
MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL
Don´t look up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel mothers
The power of the dog
MEJOR SONIDO
Belfast
Dune
No time to die
The power of the dog
Wesr Side Story
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Jesse Buckley
Judi Dench
Ariana Debose
Kirsten Dunst
Aunjanue Ellis
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ACCIÓN EN VIVO
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
The dress
The long goodbye
On my mind
Please hold
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO
Affairs of the art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The windshield wiper
