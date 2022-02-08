Premios Oscar 2022: Lista completa de nominados a lo mejor del cine

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas anuncia este martes las nominaciones a la 94ª entrega anual de los Premios Oscar, que este año se realizarán el 27 de marzo, un poco más tarde de lo habitual. Y, por segundo año consecutivo, se desarrollarán en contexto de pandemia.

FOTO TOMADA DE 20 MINUTOS

A continuación, todos los nominados:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Belfast

Coda

Don´t look up

Drive my car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice pizza

Nightmare Alley

The power of the dog

West Side Story

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive my car)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Jane Campion (The power of the dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

MEJOR ACTOR

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The power of the dog

Andrew Garfield (Tick, tick... Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The tragedy of Macbeth)

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Jessica Chastain (The eyes of Tammy Taye)

Olivia Colman (The lost daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

Drive my car (Japón)

Flee (Dinamarca)

The hand of God (Italia)

Lunana: a Yak in the Classroom (Bután)

The worst person (Noruega)

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The power of the dog

The tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Dune

Nightmare Alley

FOTO TOMADA DE EGYPT TODAY

The power of the dog

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE ANIMADO

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The mitchells vs. the machines

Raya and the last dragon

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

MEJOR MONTAJE

Don´t look up

Dune

King Richard

The power of the dog

Tick, tick... Boom!

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (Coda)

Jesse Plemons (The power of the dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The power of the dog)

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL

Don´t look up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel mothers

The power of the dog

MEJOR SONIDO

Belfast

Dune

No time to die

The power of the dog

Wesr Side Story

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Jesse Buckley

Judi Dench

Ariana Debose

Kirsten Dunst

Aunjanue Ellis

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ACCIÓN EN VIVO

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The dress

The long goodbye

On my mind

Please hold

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

Affairs of the art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The windshield wiper





(Azucena Uribe)