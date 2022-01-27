Regresan los iHeartRadio Music Awards y México se hace presente

Lo más leído
Los iHeartRadio Music Awards regresan este marzo y se llevarán a cabo en vivo desde el Shrine Auditorium en Los Ángeles, celebrando a los artistas y canciones más reproducidos de este año en las estaciones de iHeartRadio y la aplicación iHeartRadio.
Este año, en su novena emisión tendrán dos nuevas categorías, Mejor álbum para regresar y Mejor compositor de canciones para TikTok. El programa contará con las presentaciones en vivo de los artistas más importantes de la música, además de otras sorpresas.
Como en cada edición, los organizadores dejarán que sean los fans quienes elijan a los ganadores de nueve categorías, entre las que se encuentran Mejor video musical; Mejor ejército de fans y Mejor letra.
La votación social comienza hoy, 27 de enero, y cerrará el 15 de marzo a las 11:59 p. m. (hora del Pacífico) para todas las categorías. Los fanáticos pueden votar en Twitter usando la categoría adecuada y los hashtags de los nominados o visitando iHeartRadio.com/awards .
MÉXICO SE HACE PRESENTE
No podía faltar el sello mexicano en la lista, donde destacan nominados a Artista del regional mexicano del año y Canción del regional mexicano del año, en las que se encuentran Christian Nodal, La Arrolladora Banda El Limón, Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey, Banda El Recodo, Grupo Firme, Calibre 50 y Banda MS.
En la categoría a mejor Nuevo artista latino del año sobresale Grupo Firme.
LOS ARTISTAS CON MULTIPLES NOMINACIONES
Dentro de los artistas que recibieron múltiples nominaciones este año se encuentran:
Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Giveon, Lil Nas X, Silk Sonic, The Kid LAROI, SZA, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Megan Thee Stallion, Måneskin, Taylor Swift, Jason Aldean, Billie Eilish, BTS, Tate McRae, Ariana Grande, Daniel Caesar, The Weeknd, Five Finger Death Punch , Cardi B, AJR, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, The Pretty Reckless, All Time Low, Veintiún Pilotos, Blackbear, Machine Gun Kelly, Imagine Dragons, Moneybagg Yo, HER, Foo Fighters, Pop Smoke, Bad Bunny y Dua Lipa, entre otros.
LA LISTA COMPLETA DE LOS NOMINADOS A LOS IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS 2022
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
"Bad Habits" – Ed Sheeran
"drivers license" – Olivia Rodrigo
"Easy On Me" – Adele
"Kiss Me More" – Doja Cat featuring SZA
"Leave The Door Open" – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
"Levitating" – Dua Lipa
"MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" – Lil Nas X
"Peaches" – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"positions" – Ariana Grande
"Stay" – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
ARTISTA FEMENINA DEL AÑO
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
ARTISTA MASCULINO DEL AÑO
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
MEJOR DUO/GRUPO DEL AÑO
AJR
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
MEJOR COLABORACIÓN
"Best Friend" – Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
"If I Didn´t Love You" – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
"Kiss Me More" – Doja Cat featuring SZA
"Peaches" – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"Stay" – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
MEJOR ARTISTA POP NUEVO
Giveon
Måneskin
Olivia Rodrigo
Tate McRae
The Kid LAROI
MEJOR CANCIÓN ALTERNATIVA DEL AÑO
"All My Favorite Songs" – Weezer featuring AJR
"Follow You" – Imagine Dragons
"Monsters" – All Time Low featuring blackbear
"my ex´s best friend" – Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear
"Shy Away" – twenty one pilots
MEJOR ARTISTA ALTERNATIVO DEL AÑO
All Time Low
Billie Eilish
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
twenty one pilots
MEJOR ARTISTA ALTERNATIVO NUEVO
Cannons
Clairo
girl in red
Måneskin
WILLOW
CANCIÓN ROCK DEL AÑO
"And So It Went" – The Pretty Reckless
"Living The Dream" – Five Finger Death Punch
"Nowhere Generation" – Rise Against
"Wait A Minute My Girl" – Volbeat
"Waiting On A War" – Foo Fighters
ARTISTA ROCK DEL AÑO
Chevelle
Five Finger Death Punch
Foo Fighters
Mammoth WVH
The Pretty Reckless
MEJOR NUEVO ARTISTA ROCK DEL AÑO
All Good Things
Architects
Ayron Jones
Mammoth WVH
Zero 9:36
CANCIÓN COUNTRY DEL AÑO
"Famous Friends" – Chris Young & Kane Brown
"Forever After All" – Luke Combs
"If I Didn´t Love You" – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
"Just The Way" – Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown
"The Good Ones" – Gabby Barrett
ARTISTA COUNTRY DEL AÑO
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Thomas Rhett
MEJOR NUEVO ARTISTA COUNTRY DEL AÑO
Lainey Wilson
Niko Moon
Parker McCollum
Ryan Hurd
Tenille Arts
CANCIÓN "BAILABLE" DEL AÑO
"BED" – Joel Corry, RAYE, David Guetta
"Do It To It" – ACRAZE featuring Cherish
"Heartbreak Anthem" – Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix
"Love Tonight" – Shouse
"You" – Regard featuring Troye Sivan & Tate McRae
ARTISTA MÁS "BAILABLE" DEL AÑO
Anabel Englund
David Guetta
Joel Corry
Regard
Swedish House Mafia
Canción Hip-Hop del año
"Essence" – WizKid featuring Tems
"Time Today" – Moneybagg Yo
"Up" – Cardi B
"Way 2 Sexy" – Drake featuring Future & Young Thug
"What You Know Bout Love" – Pop Smoke
ARTISTA HIP-HOP DEL AÑO
Drake
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Moneybagg Yo
Pop Smoke
MEJOR NUEVO ARTISTA HIP-HOP
BIA
Coi Leray
Lil Tjay
Pooh Shiesty
Yung Bleu
CANCIÓN R&B DEL AÑO
"Damage" – H.E.R.
"Good Days" – SZA
"Heartbreak Anniversary" – Giveon
"Leave The Door Open" – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
"Pick Up Your Feelings" – Jazmine Sullivan
ARTISTA R&B DEL AÑO
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
Giveon
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Tank
MEJOR NUEVO ARTISTA R&B
Chlöe
Giveon
Tone Stith
VanJess
Vedo
MEJOR CANCIÓN LATINA DEL AÑO
"BICHOTA" – KAROL G
"In Da Getto" – J Balvin & Skrillex
"Pepas" – Farruko
"Todo De Ti" – Rauw Alejandro
"Yonaguni" – Bad Bunny
MEJOR ARTISTA LATINO DEL AÑO
Bad Bunny
Camilo
Farruko
KAROL G
Rauw Alejandro
MEJOR NUEVO ARTISTA LATINO
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Maria Becerra
Nicki Nicole
Tokischa
MEJOR CANCIÓN DEL REGIONAL MEXICANO DEL AÑO
"¿Qué Tienen Tus Palabras?" – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
"A La Antigüita" – Calibre 50
"Dime Cómo Quieres" – Christian Nodal featuring Ángela Aguilar
"La Casita" – Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga
"Mi Primer Derrota" – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho
"Saludos a Mi Ex" – Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey
Mejor artista del regional mexicano del año
Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Christian Nodal
Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho
MEJOR LETRA (SERÁ ELEGIDA POR LOS FANS A TRAVÉS DE VOTOS)
"All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor´s Version) (From The Vault)" – Taylor Swift
"Bad Habits" – Ed Sheeran
"deja vu" – Olivia Rodrigo
"drivers license" – Olivia Rodrigo
"Easy On Me" – Adele
"Happier Than Ever" – Billie Eilish
"Heat Waves" – Glass Animals
"Leave The Door Open" – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
"MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" – Lil Nas X
"Your Power" – Billie Eilish
MEJOR COVER (SERÁ ELEGIDA POR LOS FANS A TRAVÉS DE VOTOS)
"Fix You" (Coldplay) – Kacey Musgraves
"good 4 u" (Olivia Rodrigo) – Camila Cabello
"Happier Than Ever" (Billie Eilish) – Shawn Mendes
"Heather" (Conan Gray) – Tate McRae
"I´m Still Standing" (Elton John) – Demi Lovato
"Jolene" (Dolly Parton) – Lil Nas X
"Nothing Else Matters" (Metallica) – Miley Cyrus
MEJOR EJÉRCITO DE FANS (SERÁ ELEGIDA POR LOS FANS A TRAVÉS DE VOTOS)
#Arianators – Ariana Grande
#Beliebers – Justin Bieber
#BTSARMY – BTS
#Harries – Harry Styles
#Hotties – Megan Thee Stallion
#Limelights – Why Don´t We
#Livies – Olivia Rodrigo
#Louies – Louis Tomlinson
#Rushers – Big Time Rush
#Selenators – Selena Gomez
#Swifties – Taylor Swift
MEJOR VIDEO MUSICAL (SERÁ ELEGIDA POR LOS FANS A TRAVÉS DE VOTOS)
"Bad Habits" – Ed Sheeran
"Build a B*tch" – Bella Poarch
"Butter" – BTS
"drivers license" – Olivia Rodrigo
"Kiss Me More" – Doja Cat featuring Sza
"Leave The Door Open" – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
"MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" – Lil Nas X
"Peaches" – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar, Giveon
"Save Your Tears" – The Weeknd
"Stay" – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
PREMIO A LA ESTRELLA SOCIAL (SERÁ ELEGIDA POR LOS FANS A TRAVÉS DE VOTOS)
Bella Poarch
Claire Rosinkranz
Jax
JORDY
Tai Verdes
Tayler Holder
FOTÓGRAFO DE TOUR FAVORITO (SERÁ ELEGIDA POR LOS FANS A TRAVÉS DE VOTOS)
All American Road Show (Chris Stapleton) – Andy Barron
Love On Tour (Harry Styles) – Anthony PHAM
Remember This Tour (Jonas Brothers) – Cynthia Parkhurst
What You See Is What You Get Tour (Luke Combs) – David Bergman
Hella Mega Tour (Fall Out Boy) – Elliott Ingham
The Comeback Tour (Zac Brown Band) – PROJECTBLACKBOXX
2021 Tour (Maroon 5) – Travis Schneider
CANCIÓN TIK TOK DEL AÑO (SERÁ ELEGIDA POR LOS FANS A TRAVÉS DE VOTOS)
"Beggin´" – Måneskin
"good 4 u" – Olivia Rodrigo
"Just For Me" – PinkPantheress
"Kiss Me More" – Doja Cat featuring SZA
"MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" – Lil Nas X
"Stay" – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
"Thot Sh*t" – Megan Thee Stallion
"TWINNEM" – Coi Leray
"Up" – Cardi B
"Woman" – Doja Cat
MEJOR ÁLBUM PARA REGRESAR (NUEVA CATEGORÍA, SERÁ ELEGIDA POR LOS FANS A TRAVÉS DE VOTOS)
30 – Adele
Certified Lover Boy – Drake
Medicine At Midnight – Foo Fighters
Solar Power – Lorde
Star-Crossed – Kacey Musgraves
Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night – Bleachers
Voyage – ABBA
MEJOR COMPOSITOR DE CANCIONES PARA TIKTOK (NUEVA CATEGORÍA, SERÁ ELEGIDA POR LOS FANS A TRAVÉS DE VOTOS)
Alexa Chalnick
ASTON
Cassa Jackson
Ellie Dixon
Jax
Lauren Weintraub
Peytan Porter
Sarah Barrios
vaultboy
Los nominados a Productor del año y Compositor del año se anunciarán en una fecha posterior. Las categorías adicionales incluyen la etiqueta del año y los ganadores individuales del álbum del año en los géneros más importantes de la música, incluidos los formatos pop, country, alternativo, rock, dance, hip-hop, R&B, latino y regional mexicano.
Las entradas para los iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022 saldrán a la venta para el público en general el jueves 27 de enero a las 10 a. m. PT/1 p. m. ET en AXS.com .
(Imelda Téllez)
