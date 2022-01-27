Regresan los iHeartRadio Music Awards y México se hace presente

Los iHeartRadio Music Awards regresan este marzo y se llevarán a cabo en vivo desde el Shrine Auditorium en Los Ángeles, celebrando a los artistas y canciones más reproducidos de este año en las estaciones de iHeartRadio y la aplicación iHeartRadio.

Este año, en su novena emisión tendrán dos nuevas categorías, Mejor álbum para regresar y Mejor compositor de canciones para TikTok. El programa contará con las presentaciones en vivo de los artistas más importantes de la música, además de otras sorpresas.

Como en cada edición, los organizadores dejarán que sean los fans quienes elijan a los ganadores de nueve categorías, entre las que se encuentran Mejor video musical; Mejor ejército de fans y Mejor letra.

La votación social comienza hoy, 27 de enero, y cerrará el 15 de marzo a las 11:59 p. m. (hora del Pacífico) para todas las categorías. Los fanáticos pueden votar en Twitter usando la categoría adecuada y los hashtags de los nominados o visitando iHeartRadio.com/awards .

MÉXICO SE HACE PRESENTE

No podía faltar el sello mexicano en la lista, donde destacan nominados a Artista del regional mexicano del año y Canción del regional mexicano del año, en las que se encuentran Christian Nodal, La Arrolladora Banda El Limón, Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey, Banda El Recodo, Grupo Firme, Calibre 50 y Banda MS.

En la categoría a mejor Nuevo artista latino del año sobresale Grupo Firme.

LOS ARTISTAS CON MULTIPLES NOMINACIONES

Dentro de los artistas que recibieron múltiples nominaciones este año se encuentran:

Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Giveon, Lil Nas X, Silk Sonic, The Kid LAROI, SZA, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Megan Thee Stallion, Måneskin, Taylor Swift, Jason Aldean, Billie Eilish, BTS, Tate McRae, Ariana Grande, Daniel Caesar, The Weeknd, Five Finger Death Punch , Cardi B, AJR, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, The Pretty Reckless, All Time Low, Veintiún Pilotos, Blackbear, Machine Gun Kelly, Imagine Dragons, Moneybagg Yo, HER, Foo Fighters, Pop Smoke, Bad Bunny y Dua Lipa, entre otros.

LA LISTA COMPLETA DE LOS NOMINADOS A LOS IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS 2022

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

"Bad Habits" – Ed Sheeran

"drivers license" – Olivia Rodrigo

"Easy On Me" – Adele

"Kiss Me More" – Doja Cat featuring SZA

"Leave The Door Open" – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

"Levitating" – Dua Lipa

"MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" – Lil Nas X

"Peaches" – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"positions" – Ariana Grande

"Stay" – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

ARTISTA FEMENINA DEL AÑO

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

ARTISTA MASCULINO DEL AÑO

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

MEJOR DUO/GRUPO DEL AÑO

AJR

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

MEJOR COLABORACIÓN

"Best Friend" – Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

"If I Didn´t Love You" – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

"Kiss Me More" – Doja Cat featuring SZA

"Peaches" – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Stay" – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

MEJOR ARTISTA POP NUEVO

Giveon

Måneskin

Olivia Rodrigo

Tate McRae

The Kid LAROI

MEJOR CANCIÓN ALTERNATIVA DEL AÑO

"All My Favorite Songs" – Weezer featuring AJR

"Follow You" – Imagine Dragons

"Monsters" – All Time Low featuring blackbear

"my ex´s best friend" – Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear

"Shy Away" – twenty one pilots

MEJOR ARTISTA ALTERNATIVO DEL AÑO

All Time Low

Billie Eilish

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

twenty one pilots

MEJOR ARTISTA ALTERNATIVO NUEVO

Cannons

Clairo

girl in red

Måneskin

WILLOW

CANCIÓN ROCK DEL AÑO

"And So It Went" – The Pretty Reckless

"Living The Dream" – Five Finger Death Punch

"Nowhere Generation" – Rise Against

"Wait A Minute My Girl" – Volbeat

"Waiting On A War" – Foo Fighters

ARTISTA ROCK DEL AÑO

Chevelle

Five Finger Death Punch

Foo Fighters

Mammoth WVH

The Pretty Reckless

MEJOR NUEVO ARTISTA ROCK DEL AÑO

All Good Things

Architects

Ayron Jones

Mammoth WVH

Zero 9:36

CANCIÓN COUNTRY DEL AÑO

"Famous Friends" – Chris Young & Kane Brown

"Forever After All" – Luke Combs

"If I Didn´t Love You" – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

"Just The Way" – Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown

"The Good Ones" – Gabby Barrett

ARTISTA COUNTRY DEL AÑO

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Thomas Rhett

MEJOR NUEVO ARTISTA COUNTRY DEL AÑO

Lainey Wilson

Niko Moon

Parker McCollum

Ryan Hurd

Tenille Arts

CANCIÓN "BAILABLE" DEL AÑO

"BED" – Joel Corry, RAYE, David Guetta

"Do It To It" – ACRAZE featuring Cherish

"Heartbreak Anthem" – Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix

"Love Tonight" – Shouse

"You" – Regard featuring Troye Sivan & Tate McRae

ARTISTA MÁS "BAILABLE" DEL AÑO

Anabel Englund

David Guetta

Joel Corry

Regard

Swedish House Mafia

Canción Hip-Hop del año

"Essence" – WizKid featuring Tems

"Time Today" – Moneybagg Yo

"Up" – Cardi B

"Way 2 Sexy" – Drake featuring Future & Young Thug

"What You Know Bout Love" – Pop Smoke

ARTISTA HIP-HOP DEL AÑO

Drake

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Moneybagg Yo

Pop Smoke

MEJOR NUEVO ARTISTA HIP-HOP

BIA

Coi Leray

Lil Tjay

Pooh Shiesty

Yung Bleu

CANCIÓN R&B DEL AÑO

"Damage" – H.E.R.

"Good Days" – SZA

"Heartbreak Anniversary" – Giveon

"Leave The Door Open" – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

"Pick Up Your Feelings" – Jazmine Sullivan

ARTISTA R&B DEL AÑO

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Giveon

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Tank

MEJOR NUEVO ARTISTA R&B

Chlöe

Giveon

Tone Stith

VanJess

Vedo

MEJOR CANCIÓN LATINA DEL AÑO

"BICHOTA" – KAROL G

"In Da Getto" – J Balvin & Skrillex

"Pepas" – Farruko

"Todo De Ti" – Rauw Alejandro

"Yonaguni" – Bad Bunny

MEJOR ARTISTA LATINO DEL AÑO

Bad Bunny

Camilo

Farruko

KAROL G

Rauw Alejandro

MEJOR NUEVO ARTISTA LATINO

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Maria Becerra

Nicki Nicole

Tokischa

MEJOR CANCIÓN DEL REGIONAL MEXICANO DEL AÑO

"¿Qué Tienen Tus Palabras?" – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga

"A La Antigüita" – Calibre 50

"Dime Cómo Quieres" – Christian Nodal featuring Ángela Aguilar

"La Casita" – Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga

"Mi Primer Derrota" – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho

"Saludos a Mi Ex" – Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey

Mejor artista del regional mexicano del año

Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Christian Nodal

Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho

MEJOR LETRA (SERÁ ELEGIDA POR LOS FANS A TRAVÉS DE VOTOS)

"All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor´s Version) (From The Vault)" – Taylor Swift

"Bad Habits" – Ed Sheeran

"deja vu" – Olivia Rodrigo

"drivers license" – Olivia Rodrigo

"Easy On Me" – Adele

"Happier Than Ever" – Billie Eilish

"Heat Waves" – Glass Animals

"Leave The Door Open" – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

"MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" – Lil Nas X

"Your Power" – Billie Eilish

MEJOR COVER (SERÁ ELEGIDA POR LOS FANS A TRAVÉS DE VOTOS)

"Fix You" (Coldplay) – Kacey Musgraves

"good 4 u" (Olivia Rodrigo) – Camila Cabello

"Happier Than Ever" (Billie Eilish) – Shawn Mendes

"Heather" (Conan Gray) – Tate McRae

"I´m Still Standing" (Elton John) – Demi Lovato

"Jolene" (Dolly Parton) – Lil Nas X

"Nothing Else Matters" (Metallica) – Miley Cyrus

MEJOR EJÉRCITO DE FANS (SERÁ ELEGIDA POR LOS FANS A TRAVÉS DE VOTOS)

#Arianators – Ariana Grande

#Beliebers – Justin Bieber

#BTSARMY – BTS

#Harries – Harry Styles

#Hotties – Megan Thee Stallion

#Limelights – Why Don´t We

#Livies – Olivia Rodrigo

#Louies – Louis Tomlinson

#Rushers – Big Time Rush

#Selenators – Selena Gomez

#Swifties – Taylor Swift

MEJOR VIDEO MUSICAL (SERÁ ELEGIDA POR LOS FANS A TRAVÉS DE VOTOS)

"Bad Habits" – Ed Sheeran

"Build a B*tch" – Bella Poarch

"Butter" – BTS

"drivers license" – Olivia Rodrigo

"Kiss Me More" – Doja Cat featuring Sza

"Leave The Door Open" – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

"MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" – Lil Nas X

"Peaches" – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar, Giveon

"Save Your Tears" – The Weeknd

"Stay" – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

PREMIO A LA ESTRELLA SOCIAL (SERÁ ELEGIDA POR LOS FANS A TRAVÉS DE VOTOS)

Bella Poarch

Claire Rosinkranz

Jax

JORDY

Tai Verdes

Tayler Holder

FOTÓGRAFO DE TOUR FAVORITO (SERÁ ELEGIDA POR LOS FANS A TRAVÉS DE VOTOS)

All American Road Show (Chris Stapleton) – Andy Barron

Love On Tour (Harry Styles) – Anthony PHAM

Remember This Tour (Jonas Brothers) – Cynthia Parkhurst

What You See Is What You Get Tour (Luke Combs) – David Bergman

Hella Mega Tour (Fall Out Boy) – Elliott Ingham

The Comeback Tour (Zac Brown Band) – PROJECTBLACKBOXX

2021 Tour (Maroon 5) – Travis Schneider

CANCIÓN TIK TOK DEL AÑO (SERÁ ELEGIDA POR LOS FANS A TRAVÉS DE VOTOS)

"Beggin´" – Måneskin

"good 4 u" – Olivia Rodrigo

"Just For Me" – PinkPantheress

"Kiss Me More" – Doja Cat featuring SZA

"MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" – Lil Nas X

"Stay" – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

"Thot Sh*t" – Megan Thee Stallion

"TWINNEM" – Coi Leray

"Up" – Cardi B

"Woman" – Doja Cat

MEJOR ÁLBUM PARA REGRESAR (NUEVA CATEGORÍA, SERÁ ELEGIDA POR LOS FANS A TRAVÉS DE VOTOS)

30 – Adele

Certified Lover Boy – Drake

Medicine At Midnight – Foo Fighters

Solar Power – Lorde

Star-Crossed – Kacey Musgraves

Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night – Bleachers

Voyage – ABBA

MEJOR COMPOSITOR DE CANCIONES PARA TIKTOK (NUEVA CATEGORÍA, SERÁ ELEGIDA POR LOS FANS A TRAVÉS DE VOTOS)

Alexa Chalnick

ASTON

Cassa Jackson

Ellie Dixon

Jax

Lauren Weintraub

Peytan Porter

Sarah Barrios

vaultboy

Los nominados a Productor del año y Compositor del año se anunciarán en una fecha posterior. Las categorías adicionales incluyen la etiqueta del año y los ganadores individuales del álbum del año en los géneros más importantes de la música, incluidos los formatos pop, country, alternativo, rock, dance, hip-hop, R&B, latino y regional mexicano.

Las entradas para los iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022 saldrán a la venta para el público en general el jueves 27 de enero a las 10 a. m. PT/1 p. m. ET en AXS.com .

(Imelda Téllez)