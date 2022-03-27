Lista completa de los ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2022

Lo + leído
Amy SchumerEste domingo 27 de marzo se llevó a cabo la 94 entrega de los Premios Oscar 2022 desde el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles.
Por la Alfombra roja desfilaron las más destacadas celebridades de la industria cinematográfica. Los famosos lucieron sus mejores looks en una noche que ha quedado en la historia de la industria de Hollywood.
Amy Schumer, Regina Hall y Wanda Sykes fueron las conductoras de los Premios Oscar 2022, las actrices desataron cientos de risas durante la gala de con su característico sentido del humor.
Mientras que John Travolta, Lupita Nyong´o, Daniel Kaluuya, Mila Kunis, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, Lady Gaga, Kevin Costner, Zöe Kravitz, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, Yuh-Jung, John Leguizamo, Anthony Hopkins, Rami Malek, Uma Thurman, Lily James, Simu Liu y Ruth E. Carter y Shawn Mendes fueron los encargados de presentar las categorías y entregar las estatuillas doradas del Premio Oscar a los ganadores de la noche.
Beyoncé abrió la gala de los Oscar interpretando "Be Alive",Sebastián Yatra cantó "Dos oruguitas", el toque latino siguió con Becky G y Luis Fonsi al interpretar "We Don't Talk About Bruno" de la película colombiana "Encanto".
Reba McEntire interpretó "Somehow You Do" de la película Four Good Days. Billie Eilish y su hermano Finneas cantaron el tema "No Time To Die" de la famosa saga del "James Bond".
La Academia de Hollywood le rendió un merecido homenaje a la legendaria película de "James Bond" por sus 60 años.
La icónica cinta "El Padrino" del director Francis Ford Coppola también fue homenajeada por su 50 aniversario.
La entrega 94 de los Oscar se vio empañada con un desafortunado incidente, Will Smith golpeó a Chris Rock.
Will Smith no soportó que Chris Rock se burlara del look de esposa y le dio un puñetazo en plana transmisión en vivo de los Premios Oscar 2022.
"CODA" fue la gran sorpresa de los Premios Oscar al ganar en la categoría de Mejor Película, Jessica Chastain se llevó la estatuilla dorada en la categoría de Mejor Actriz por "Los ojos de Tammy Faye", Jane Campion hizo historia al ganar en la categoría de Mejor Director por "El Poder del perro", Mientras que "Dune" se impuso con 6 galardones.
LISTA COMPLETA DE LOS GANADORES A LOS PREMIOS OSCAR 2022
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- Belfast
- CODA-GANADOR
- Don’t look up
- Drive my car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice pizza
- El callejón de las almas perdidas
- The power of the dog
- West side story
MEJOR DIRECTOR
- Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice pizza
- Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
- JANE CAMPION – EL PODER DEL PERRO-GANADORA
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive my car
- Steven Spielberg – West side story
MEJOR ACTOR
- Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch – El poder del perro
- Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick … Boom!
- WILL SMITH – KING RICHARD-GANADOR
- Denzel Washington- The Tragedy of Macbeth
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- JESSICA CHASTAIN – THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE-GANADORA
- Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
- Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
- Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart – Spencer
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
- TROY KOTSUR – CODA- GANADOR
- Jesse Plemons – El poder del perro
- J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Jesse Buckley – The Lost Daughter
- ARIANA DEBOSE – WEST SIDE STORY -GANADORA
- Judi Dench – Belfast
- Kirsten Dunst – El poder del perro
- Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
- The Worst Person in the World
- BELFAST-GANADOR
- Don’t look up
- King Richard
- Licorice pizza
GUIÓN ADAPTADO
- CODA-GANADOR
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- The Lost Daughter
- El poder del perro
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
- ENCANTO-GANADOR
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines
- Raya y El Último Dragón
MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL
- JAPÓN, DRIVE MY CAR-GANADOR
- Dinamarca, Flee
- Italia, The Hand of God
- Bhután, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
- Noruega, The Worst Person in the World
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
- DUNE-GANADOR
- El callejón de las almas perdidas
- El poder del perro
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
- CRUELLA-GANADOR
- Cyrano
- Dune
- El callejón de las almas perdidas
- West Side Story
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- SUMMER OF SOUL-GANADOR
- Writing With Fire
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
- “Be Alive” – King Richard
- “Dos Oruguitas” – Encanto
- “Down To Joy” – Belfast
- “NO TIME TO DIE” – NO TIME TO DIE-GANADORA
- “Somehow You Do” – Four Good Days
MEJOR EDICIÓN
- Don’t Look Up
- DUNE-GANADOR
- King Richard
- El poder del perro
- Tick, Tick … Boom!
MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES
- DUNE- GANADOR
- Free Guy
- No Time to Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO
- Affairs of the art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- THE WINDSHIELD WIPER-GANADOR
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ACCIÓN EN VIVO
- Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
- The dress
- THE LONG GOODBYE-GANADOR
- On my mind
- Please hold
MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL
- Don’t look up
- DUNE-GANADOR
- Encanto
- Parallel mothers
- El poder del perro
MEJOR MONTAJE
- Don’t look up
- DUNE- GANADOR
- King Richard
- El poder del perro
- Tick, tick... Boom!
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
- DUNE-GANADOR
- El callejón de las almas perdidas
- El poder del perro
- The tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
(Ann Ventura)
