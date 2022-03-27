Lista completa de los ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2022

Amy SchumerEste domingo 27 de marzo se llevó a cabo la 94 entrega de los Premios Oscar 2022 desde el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles.

Por la Alfombra roja desfilaron las más destacadas celebridades de la industria cinematográfica. Los famosos lucieron sus mejores looks en una noche que ha quedado en la historia de la industria de Hollywood.

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall y Wanda Sykes fueron las conductoras de los Premios Oscar 2022, las actrices desataron cientos de risas durante la gala de con su característico sentido del humor.

Mientras que John Travolta, Lupita Nyong´o, Daniel Kaluuya, Mila Kunis, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, Lady Gaga, Kevin Costner, Zöe Kravitz, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, Yuh-Jung, John Leguizamo, Anthony Hopkins, Rami Malek, Uma Thurman, Lily James, Simu Liu y Ruth E. Carter y Shawn Mendes fueron los encargados de presentar las categorías y entregar las estatuillas doradas del Premio Oscar a los ganadores de la noche.

Beyoncé abrió la gala de los Oscar interpretando "Be Alive",Sebastián Yatra cantó "Dos oruguitas", el toque latino siguió con Becky G y Luis Fonsi al interpretar "We Don't Talk About Bruno" de la película colombiana "Encanto".

Reba McEntire interpretó "Somehow You Do" de la película Four Good Days. Billie Eilish y su hermano Finneas cantaron el tema "No Time To Die" de la famosa saga del "James Bond".

La Academia de Hollywood le rendió un merecido homenaje a la legendaria película de "James Bond" por sus 60 años.

La icónica cinta "El Padrino" del director Francis Ford Coppola también fue homenajeada por su 50 aniversario.

La entrega 94 de los Oscar se vio empañada con un desafortunado incidente, Will Smith golpeó a Chris Rock.

Will Smith no soportó que Chris Rock se burlara del look de esposa y le dio un puñetazo en plana transmisión en vivo de los Premios Oscar 2022.

"CODA" fue la gran sorpresa de los Premios Oscar al ganar en la categoría de Mejor Película, Jessica Chastain se llevó la estatuilla dorada en la categoría de Mejor Actriz por "Los ojos de Tammy Faye", Jane Campion hizo historia al ganar en la categoría de Mejor Director por "El Poder del perro", Mientras que "Dune" se impuso con 6 galardones.

LISTA COMPLETA DE LOS GANADORES A LOS PREMIOS OSCAR 2022

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Belfast

CODA - GANADOR

Don & rsquo ; t look up

Don & rsquo ; t look up Drive my car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice pizza

El callej & oacute ; n de las almas perdidas

El callej & oacute ; n de las almas perdidas The power of the dog

West side story

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson & ndash ; Licorice pizza

& ndash ; Kenneth Branagh & ndash ; Belfast

& ndash ; JANE CAMPION & ndash ; EL PODER DEL PERRO - GANADORA

Ry & ucirc ; suke Hamaguchi & ndash ; Drive my car

Ry & ucirc ; suke Hamaguchi & ndash ; Steven Spielberg – West side story

MEJOR ACTOR

Javier Bardem & ndash ; Being the Ricardos

& ndash ; Benedict Cumberbatch & ndash ; El poder del perro

& ndash ; Andrew Garfield & ndash ; Tick , Tick & hellip ; Boom !

& ndash ; , & hellip ; ! WILL SMITH & ndash ; KING RICHARD - GANADOR

Denzel Washington- The Tragedy of Macbeth

MEJOR ACTRIZ

JESSICA CHASTAIN & ndash ; THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE - GANADORA

Olivia Colman & ndash ; The Lost Daughter

& ndash ; Pen & eacute ; lope Cruz & ndash ; Parallel Mothers

Pen & eacute ; lope Cruz & ndash ; Nicole Kidman & ndash ; Being the Ricardos

& ndash ; Kristen Stewart – Spencer

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Ciar & aacute ; n Hinds & ndash ; Belfast

Ciar & aacute ; n Hinds & ndash ; TROY KOTSUR & ndash ; CODA - GANADOR

Jesse Plemons & ndash ; El poder del perro

& ndash ; J.K. Simmons & ndash ; Being the Ricardos

& ndash ; Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Jesse Buckley & ndash ; The Lost Daughter

& ndash ; ARIANA DEBOSE & ndash ; WEST SIDE STORY - GANADORA

Judi Dench & ndash ; Belfast

& ndash ; Kirsten Dunst & ndash ; El poder del perro

& ndash ; Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

The Worst Person in the World

BELFAST - GANADOR

Don & rsquo ; t look up

Don & rsquo ; t look up King Richard

Licorice pizza

GUIÓN ADAPTADO

CODA - GANADOR

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

El poder del perro

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

ENCANTO - GANADOR

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya y El Último Dragón

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

JAP & Oacute ; N , DRIVE MY CAR - GANADOR

Dinamarca , Flee

Dinamarca , Italia , The Hand of God

Italia , Bhut & aacute ; n , Lunana : A Yak in the Classroom

Bhut & aacute ; n , : Noruega, The Worst Person in the World

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

DUNE - GANADOR

El callej & oacute ; n de las almas perdidas

El callej & oacute ; n de las almas perdidas El poder del perro

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

CRUELLA - GANADOR

Cyrano

Dune

El callej & oacute ; n de las almas perdidas

El callej & oacute ; n de las almas perdidas West Side Story

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

Ascension

Attica

Flee

SUMMER OF SOUL - GANADOR

Writing With Fire

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

& ldquo ; Be Alive & rdquo ; & ndash ; King Richard

ldquo ; & rdquo ; & ndash ; & ldquo ; Dos Oruguitas & rdquo ; & ndash ; Encanto

ldquo ; & rdquo ; & ndash ; & ldquo ; Down To Joy & rdquo ; & ndash ; Belfast

ldquo ; & rdquo ; & ndash ; & ldquo ; NO TIME TO DIE & rdquo ; & ndash ; NO TIME TO DIE - GANADORA

& ldquo ; Somehow You Do & rdquo ; & ndash ; Four Good Days

ldquo ; & rdquo ; & ndash ;

MEJOR EDICIÓN

Don & rsquo ; t Look Up

Don & rsquo ; t Look Up DUNE - GANADOR

King Richard

El poder del perro

Tick, Tick … Boom!

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

DUNE - GANADOR

Free Guy

Free Guy No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

Affairs of the art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

THE WINDSHIELD WIPER-GANADOR

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ACCIÓN EN VIVO

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

- The dress

THE LONG GOODBYE - GANADOR

On my mind

Please hold

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL

Don & rsquo ; t look up

Don & rsquo ; t look up DUNE - GANADOR

Encanto

Parallel mothers

El poder del perro

MEJOR MONTAJE

Don & rsquo ; t look up

Don & rsquo ; t look up DUNE - GANADOR

King Richard

El poder del perro

Tick, tick... Boom!

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

DUNE - GANADOR

El callej & oacute ; n de las almas perdidas

El callej & oacute ; n de las almas perdidas El poder del perro

The tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

(Ann Ventura)