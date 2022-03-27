Cookies
Gente

Lista completa de los ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2022

Este domingo 27 de marzo se llevó a cabo la 94 entrega de los Premios Oscar 2022 desde el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles

REDACCIÓNMarzo 27, 2022 
Tiempo de lectura: 8 mins.
CODA fue la gran sorpresa de los Premios Oscar 2022 al ganar en la categoría de Mejor Película y Jane Campion hizo historia al ganar en la categoría de Mejor Director por El Poder del perro (FOTO ESPECIAL)

Amy SchumerEste domingo 27 de marzo se llev&oacute; a cabo la 94 entrega de los Premios Oscar 2022 desde el Dolby Theatre de Los &Aacute;ngeles.

Por la Alfombra roja desfilaron las m&aacute;s destacadas celebridades de la industria cinematogr&aacute;fica. Los famosos lucieron sus mejores looks en una noche que ha quedado en la historia de la industria de Hollywood.

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall y Wanda Sykes fueron las conductoras de los Premios Oscar 2022, las actrices desataron cientos de risas durante la gala de con su caracter&iacute;stico sentido del humor.

Mientras que John Travolta, Lupita Nyong&acute;o, Daniel Kaluuya, Mila Kunis, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, Lady Gaga, Kevin Costner, Z&ouml;e Kravitz, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, Yuh-Jung, John Leguizamo, Anthony Hopkins, Rami Malek, Uma Thurman, Lily James, Simu Liu y Ruth E. Carter y Shawn Mendes fueron los encargados de presentar las categor&iacute;as y entregar las estatuillas doradas del Premio Oscar a los ganadores de la noche.

Beyonc&eacute; abri&oacute; la gala de los Oscar interpretando "Be Alive",Sebasti&aacute;n Yatra cant&oacute; "Dos oruguitas", el toque latino sigui&oacute; con Becky G y Luis Fonsi al interpretar "We Don't Talk About Bruno" de la pel&iacute;cula colombiana "Encanto".

Reba McEntire interpret&oacute; "Somehow You Do" de la pel&iacute;cula Four Good Days. Billie Eilish y su hermano Finneas cantaron el tema "No Time To Die" de la famosa saga del "James Bond".

La Academia de Hollywood le rendi&oacute; un merecido homenaje a la legendaria pel&iacute;cula de "James Bond" por sus 60 a&ntilde;os.

La ic&oacute;nica cinta "El Padrino" del director Francis Ford Coppola tambi&eacute;n fue homenajeada por su 50 aniversario.

La entrega 94 de los Oscar se vio empa&ntilde;ada con un desafortunado incidente, Will Smith golpe&oacute; a Chris Rock.

Will Smith no soport&oacute; que Chris Rock se burlara del look de esposa y le dio un pu&ntilde;etazo en plana transmisi&oacute;n en vivo de los Premios Oscar 2022.

"CODA" fue la gran sorpresa de los Premios Oscar al ganar en la categor&iacute;a de Mejor Pel&iacute;cula, Jessica Chastain se llev&oacute; la estatuilla dorada en la categor&iacute;a de Mejor Actriz por "Los ojos de Tammy Faye", Jane Campion hizo historia al ganar en la categor&iacute;a de Mejor Director por "El Poder del perro", Mientras que "Dune" se impuso con 6 galardones.

LISTA COMPLETA DE LOS GANADORES A LOS PREMIOS OSCAR 2022

MEJOR PEL&Iacute;CULA

  • Belfast
  • CODA-GANADOR
  • Don&rsquo;t look up
  • Drive my car
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • Licorice pizza
  • El callej&oacute;n de las almas perdidas
  • The power of the dog
  • West side story

MEJOR DIRECTOR

  • Paul Thomas Anderson &ndash; Licorice pizza
  • Kenneth Branagh &ndash; Belfast
  • JANE CAMPION &ndash; EL PODER DEL PERRO-GANADORA
  • Ry&ucirc;suke Hamaguchi &ndash; Drive my car
  • Steven Spielberg &ndash; West side story

MEJOR ACTOR

  • Javier Bardem &ndash; Being the Ricardos
  • Benedict Cumberbatch &ndash; El poder del perro
  • Andrew Garfield &ndash; Tick, Tick &hellip; Boom!
  • WILL SMITH &ndash; KING RICHARD-GANADOR
  • Denzel Washington- The Tragedy of Macbeth

MEJOR ACTRIZ

  • JESSICA CHASTAIN &ndash; THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE-GANADORA
  • Olivia Colman &ndash; The Lost Daughter
  • Pen&eacute;lope Cruz &ndash; Parallel Mothers
  • Nicole Kidman &ndash; Being the Ricardos
  • Kristen Stewart &ndash; Spencer

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

  • Ciar&aacute;n Hinds &ndash; Belfast
  • TROY KOTSUR &ndash; CODA- GANADOR
  • Jesse Plemons &ndash; El poder del perro
  • J.K. Simmons &ndash; Being the Ricardos
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee &ndash; The Power of the Dog

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

  • Jesse Buckley &ndash; The Lost Daughter
  • ARIANA DEBOSE &ndash; WEST SIDE STORY -GANADORA
  • Judi Dench &ndash; Belfast
  • Kirsten Dunst &ndash; El poder del perro
  • Aunjanue Ellis &ndash; King Richard

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

  • The Worst Person in the World
  • BELFAST-GANADOR
  • Don&rsquo;t look up
  • King Richard
  • Licorice pizza

GUI&Oacute;N ADAPTADO

  • CODA-GANADOR
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune
  • The Lost Daughter
  • El poder del perro

MEJOR PEL&Iacute;CULA ANIMADA

  • ENCANTO-GANADOR
  • Flee
  • Luca
  • The Mitchells vs. the Machines
  • Raya y El &Uacute;ltimo Drag&oacute;n

MEJOR PEL&Iacute;CULA INTERNACIONAL

  • JAP&Oacute;N, DRIVE MY CAR-GANADOR
  • Dinamarca, Flee
  • Italia, The Hand of God
  • Bhut&aacute;n, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
  • Noruega, The Worst Person in the World

MEJOR FOTOGRAF&Iacute;A

  • DUNE-GANADOR
  • El callej&oacute;n de las almas perdidas
  • El poder del perro
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth
  • West Side Story

MEJOR DISE&Ntilde;O DE VESTUARIO

  • CRUELLA-GANADOR
  • Cyrano
  • Dune
  • El callej&oacute;n de las almas perdidas
  • West Side Story

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

  • Ascension
  • Attica
  • Flee
  • SUMMER OF SOUL-GANADOR
  • Writing With Fire

MEJOR CANCI&Oacute;N ORIGINAL

  • &ldquo;Be Alive&rdquo; &ndash; King Richard
  • &ldquo;Dos Oruguitas&rdquo; &ndash; Encanto
  • &ldquo;Down To Joy&rdquo; &ndash; Belfast
  • &ldquo;NO TIME TO DIE&rdquo; &ndash; NO TIME TO DIE-GANADORA
  • &ldquo;Somehow You Do&rdquo; &ndash; Four Good Days

MEJOR EDICI&Oacute;N

  • Don&rsquo;t Look Up
  • DUNE-GANADOR
  • King Richard
  • El poder del perro
  • Tick, Tick &hellip; Boom!

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

  • DUNE- GANADOR
  • Free Guy
  • No Time to Die
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

  • Affairs of the art
  • Bestia
  • Boxballet
  • Robin Robin
  • THE WINDSHIELD WIPER-GANADOR

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ACCI&Oacute;N EN VIVO

  • Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
  • The dress
  • THE LONG GOODBYE-GANADOR
  • On my mind
  • Please hold

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL

  • Don&rsquo;t look up
  • DUNE-GANADOR
  • Encanto
  • Parallel mothers
  • El poder del perro

MEJOR MONTAJE

  • Don&rsquo;t look up
  • DUNE- GANADOR
  • King Richard
  • El poder del perro
  • Tick, tick... Boom!

MEJOR DISE&Ntilde;O DE PRODUCCI&Oacute;N

  • DUNE-GANADOR
  • El callej&oacute;n de las almas perdidas
  • El poder del perro
  • The tragedy of Macbeth
  • West Side Story

(Ann Ventura)

Oscar 2022

