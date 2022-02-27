La lista de ganadores de los SAG Awards 2022 a lo mejor del cine y televisión

Este domingo 27 de febrero dio inicio la temporada de premios con la entrega de los SAG Awards 2022, que premia a lo mejor del cine y la TV. Los resultados de esta gala, principalmente en las categorías de actuación, pueden dar una luz sobre los posibles ganadores en los Oscar 2022, del próximo 27 de marzo.

En el apartado de televisión, las series que tienen más nominaciones son "Ted Lasso" y "Succession", encabezando la lista. En el apartado de cine, "El poder del perro" es la más mencionada.

A continuación, conoce la lista completa de los ganadores de los SAG Awards 2022 que entrega el Sindicato de Actores de Hollywood.

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN O MINISERIE

Murray Bartlett, "The White Lotus"

Oscar Isaac, "Scenes From a Marriage"

Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"

Ewan McGregor, "Halston"

Evan Peters, "Mare of Easttown"

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN O MINISERIE

Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"

Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"

Margaret Qualley, "Maid"

Jean Smart, "Mare of Easttown"

Kate Winslet, "Mare of Easttown"

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Jung Ho-yeon, "Squid Game"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Sarah Snook, "Succession"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

MEJOR ACTOR MASCULINO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short , "Only Murders in the Building"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"



MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Elle Fanning, "The Great"

Sandra Oh, "The Chair"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

MEJOR ELENCO EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"The Morning Show"

"Squid Game"

"Succession"

"Yellowstone "

MEJOR ELENCO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

"The Great"

"Hacks"

"The Kominsky Method"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Ted Lasso"

ACTUACIÓN DE ACCIÓN SOBRESALIENTE DE UN CONJUNTO DE ESPECIALISTAS EN UNA COMEDIA O SERIE DRAMÁTICA

"Cobra Kai"

"The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"

"Loki"

"Mare of Easttown"

"Squid Game"

NOMINADOS A LAS MEJORES PELÍCULAS

MEJOR ACTOR EN UN PAPEL PRINCIPAL

Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"

Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick... Boom"

Will Smith, "King Richard"

Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UN PAPEL PRINCIPAL

Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"

Lady Gaga, "House of Gucci"

Jennifer Hudson, "Respect"

Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"

MEJOR ACTOR EN UN PAPEL SECUNDARIO

Ben Affleck, "The Tender Bar"

Bradley Cooper, "Licorice Pizza"

Troy Kotsur, "CODA"

Jared Leto, "House of Gucci"

Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UN PAPEL SECUNDARIO

Caitríona Balfe, "Belfast"

Cate Blanchett, "Nightm are Alley"

Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"



Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"

Ruth Negga, "Passing"

MEJOR ELENCO EN UNA PELÍCULA

"Belfast"

"CODA"

"Don't Look Up"

"House of Gucci"

"King Richard"

MEJOR GRUPO DE ESPECIALISTAS EN UNA PELÍCULA

"Black Widow"

"Dune"

"The Matrix Resurrections"

"No Time to Die "

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"