Estas son las películas y series nominadas a los SAG Awards 2022

La temporada de premios continúa, se dieron a conocer las películas y las series nominadas a los SAG Awards 2022.

A través de una transmisión en Instagram, Vanessa Hudgens y Rosario Dawson dieron a conocer la lista de los nominados a los Premios del Sindicato de Actores de Hollywood/Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG).

CONOCE LA VERDADERA RAZÓN POR LA QUE HUMBERTO VÉLEZ DIJO ADIÓS A HOMERO SIMPSON

La edición 28 de los SAG Awards se llevará a cabo el próximo 27 de febrero, a las 19:00 hora de México, desde The Barker Hangar en Santa Mónica, California.

"Ted Lasso" y "Succession" lideran la lista con cinco nominaciones, mientras que "The Power of The Dog" tiene tres nominaciones.

Las películas "CODA: Señales del Corazón” y "House of Gucci", donde participaron Eugenio Derbez y Salma Hayek competirán en la categoría de "Actuación Destacada de un Elenco".

Este año entre las nominaciones más destacas se encuentran las de "House of Gucci" y "El Juego del Calamar".

Te dejamos la lista completa de nominados a SAG Awards 2022:

SERIES

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA PELÍCULA DE TELEVISIÓN O MINISERIE

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown





MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA PELÍCULA DE TELEVISIÓN O MINISERIE

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown





MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, El juego del Calamar

Jeremy Strong, Succession





MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Jung Ho-yeon, El juego del calamar

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Michael Douglas, El método Kominsky

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso





MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Elle Fanning, The Great

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Jean Smart, Hacks

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso





MEJOR ELENCO EN UNA SERIE DRAMA

The Handmaid's Tale

The Morning Show

El juego del calamar

Succession

Yellowstone





MEJOR ELENCO EN UNA SERIE COMEDIA

The Great

Hacks

El método Kominsky

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

MEJOR ENSAMBLE DE STUNTS EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA O DRAMA

Cobra Kai

Falcon y el soldado del invierno

Loki

Mare of Easttown

El juego del calamar

DEL GLAMOUR AL ESCÁNDALO, MOMENTOS EN LOS GLOBOS DE ORO QUE HICIERON HISTORIA

PELÍCULAS

MEJOR ACTOR

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, El poder del perro

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom

Will Smith, Rey Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth





MEJOR ACTRIZ

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, La hija Oscura

Lady Gaga, La casa Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jared Leto, La casa Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee, El poder del perro





MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Cate Blanchett, El callejón de las almas perdidas

Ariana DeBose, Amor sin barreras

Kirsten Dunst, El poder del perro

Ruth Negga, Passing





MEJOR ELENCO DE UNA PELÍCULA

Belfast

CODA

No miren arriba

La casa Gucci

Rey Richard





MEJOR ELENCO DE STUNT EN UNA PELÍCULA

Black Widow

Duna

Matrix Resurrecciones

Sin tiempo para morir

Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los diez anillos

(Ann Ventura)