Estas son las películas y series nominadas a los SAG Awards 2022

Se dio a conocer las listas de las películas y series nominadas a los Premios del Sindicato de Actores de Hollywood

REDACCIÓNEnero 13, 2022 
Tiempo de lectura: 5 mins.
Los SAG Awards son la antesala de los codiciados Premios Oscar, Ted Lasso y Succession lideran la lista de los Premios del Sindicato de Actores de Hollywood (FOTO ESPECIAL)

La temporada de premios continúa, se dieron a conocer las películas y las series nominadas a los SAG Awards 2022.

A través de una transmisión en Instagram, Vanessa Hudgens y Rosario Dawson dieron a conocer la lista de los nominados a los Premios del Sindicato de Actores de Hollywood/Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG).

La edición 28 de los SAG Awards se llevará a cabo el próximo 27 de febrero, a las 19:00 hora de México, desde The Barker Hangar en Santa Mónica, California.

"Ted Lasso" y "Succession" lideran la lista con cinco nominaciones, mientras que "The Power of The Dog" tiene tres nominaciones.

Las películas "CODA: Señales del Corazón” y "House of Gucci", donde participaron Eugenio Derbez y Salma Hayek competirán en la categoría de "Actuación Destacada de un Elenco".

 

Este año entre las nominaciones más destacas se encuentran las de "House of Gucci" y "El Juego del Calamar".

Te dejamos la lista completa de nominados a SAG Awards 2022

SERIES

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA PELÍCULA DE TELEVISIÓN O MINISERIE

  • Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
  • Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
  • Michael Keaton, Dopesick
  • Ewan McGregor, Halston
  • Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown


MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA PELÍCULA DE TELEVISIÓN O MINISERIE

  • Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
  • Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
  • Margaret Qualley, Maid
  • Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
  • Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown


MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

  • Brian Cox, Succession
  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
  • Kieran Culkin, Succession
  • Lee Jung-jae, El juego del Calamar
  • Jeremy Strong, Succession


MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

  • Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
  • Jung Ho-yeon, El juego del calamar
  • Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
  • Sarah Snook, Succession
  • Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

  • Michael Douglas, El método Kominsky
  • Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso


MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

  • Elle Fanning, The Great
  • Sandra Oh, The Chair
  • Jean Smart, Hacks
  • Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso


MEJOR ELENCO EN UNA SERIE DRAMA

  • The Handmaid's Tale
  • The Morning Show
  • El juego del calamar
  • Succession
  • Yellowstone


MEJOR ELENCO EN UNA SERIE COMEDIA

  • The Great
  • Hacks
  • El método Kominsky
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Ted Lasso

MEJOR ENSAMBLE DE STUNTS EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA O DRAMA

  • Cobra Kai
  • Falcon y el soldado del invierno
  • Loki
  • Mare of Easttown
  • El juego del calamar

PELÍCULAS

MEJOR ACTOR

  • Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
  • Benedict Cumberbatch, El poder del perro
  • Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom
  • Will Smith, Rey Richard
  • Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth


MEJOR ACTRIZ

  • Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
  • Olivia Colman, La hija Oscura
  • Lady Gaga, La casa Gucci
  • Jennifer Hudson, Respect
  • Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

  • Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
  • Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
  • Troy Kotsur, CODA
  • Jared Leto, La casa Gucci
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee, El poder del perro


MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

  • Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
  • Cate Blanchett, El callejón de las almas perdidas
  • Ariana DeBose, Amor sin barreras
  • Kirsten Dunst, El poder del perro
  • Ruth Negga, Passing


MEJOR ELENCO DE UNA PELÍCULA

  • Belfast
  • CODA
  • No miren arriba
  • La casa Gucci
  • Rey Richard


MEJOR ELENCO DE STUNT EN UNA PELÍCULA

  • Black Widow
  • Duna
  • Matrix Resurrecciones
  • Sin tiempo para morir
  • Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los diez anillos

(Ann Ventura)

SAG Awards 2022

