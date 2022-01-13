Estas son las películas y series nominadas a los SAG Awards 2022

Lo más leído
La temporada de premios continúa, se dieron a conocer las películas y las series nominadas a los SAG Awards 2022.
A través de una transmisión en Instagram, Vanessa Hudgens y Rosario Dawson dieron a conocer la lista de los nominados a los Premios del Sindicato de Actores de Hollywood/Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG).
CONOCE LA VERDADERA RAZÓN POR LA QUE HUMBERTO VÉLEZ DIJO ADIÓS A HOMERO SIMPSON
La edición 28 de los SAG Awards se llevará a cabo el próximo 27 de febrero, a las 19:00 hora de México, desde The Barker Hangar en Santa Mónica, California.
"Ted Lasso" y "Succession" lideran la lista con cinco nominaciones, mientras que "The Power of The Dog" tiene tres nominaciones.
Las películas "CODA: Señales del Corazón” y "House of Gucci", donde participaron Eugenio Derbez y Salma Hayek competirán en la categoría de "Actuación Destacada de un Elenco".
Este año entre las nominaciones más destacas se encuentran las de "House of Gucci" y "El Juego del Calamar".
Te dejamos la lista completa de nominados a SAG Awards 2022:
SERIES
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA PELÍCULA DE TELEVISIÓN O MINISERIE
- Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
- Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
- Michael Keaton, Dopesick
- Ewan McGregor, Halston
- Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA PELÍCULA DE TELEVISIÓN O MINISERIE
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
- Margaret Qualley, Maid
- Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
- Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Lee Jung-jae, El juego del Calamar
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Jung Ho-yeon, El juego del calamar
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Michael Douglas, El método Kominsky
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Sandra Oh, The Chair
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
MEJOR ELENCO EN UNA SERIE DRAMA
- The Handmaid's Tale
- The Morning Show
- El juego del calamar
- Succession
- Yellowstone
MEJOR ELENCO EN UNA SERIE COMEDIA
- The Great
- Hacks
- El método Kominsky
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
MEJOR ENSAMBLE DE STUNTS EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA O DRAMA
- Cobra Kai
- Falcon y el soldado del invierno
- Loki
- Mare of Easttown
- El juego del calamar
DEL GLAMOUR AL ESCÁNDALO, MOMENTOS EN LOS GLOBOS DE ORO QUE HICIERON HISTORIA
PELÍCULAS
MEJOR ACTOR
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, El poder del perro
- Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom
- Will Smith, Rey Richard
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman, La hija Oscura
- Lady Gaga, La casa Gucci
- Jennifer Hudson, Respect
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
- Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
- Troy Kotsur, CODA
- Jared Leto, La casa Gucci
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, El poder del perro
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
- Cate Blanchett, El callejón de las almas perdidas
- Ariana DeBose, Amor sin barreras
- Kirsten Dunst, El poder del perro
- Ruth Negga, Passing
MEJOR ELENCO DE UNA PELÍCULA
- Belfast
- CODA
- No miren arriba
- La casa Gucci
- Rey Richard
MEJOR ELENCO DE STUNT EN UNA PELÍCULA
- Black Widow
- Duna
- Matrix Resurrecciones
- Sin tiempo para morir
- Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los diez anillos
(Ann Ventura)
Valora este artículo
¡Gracias por calificar {{ranking}} estrella(s)!