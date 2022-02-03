"Dune" arrasa con 11 nominaciones en los Premios BAFTA 2022

La Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográficas y de la Televisión dio a conocer la lista de los nominados a los Premios BAFTA 2022, la película "Dune" del director canadiense Dennis Villeneuve, logró 11 nominaciones.

En la lista también destacan las nominaciones de las cintas "El poder del perro" con 7 y "Belftast" con 6.

"No Time to Die", "West Side Story", "Licorice Pizza", con 5 nominaciones, "King Richard", "After Love", "Booiling Point", "Cyrano" y "Passing" con 4.

El director mexicano Guillermo del Toro logró 3 nominaciones a los BAFTA por su película "Nightmare Alley" (El Callejón de las Almas Perdidas), en las categorías de Mejor Fotografía, Mejor Diseño de Producción y Mejor Diseño de Vestuario.

La ceremonia de los Premios BAFTA se llevará a cabo el próximo 13 de marzo en el Royal Albert Hall de Londres.

Pedro Almodóvar competirá en la categoría de película de habla no inglesa, con "Madres Paralelas".

Te dejamos la lista completa de los nominados a los Premios BAFTA 2022:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Belfast

Don´t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

El poder del Perro





MEJOR ACTRIZ

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones – CODA

Renata Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World

Joanna Scanlan – After Love

Tessa Thompson – Passing





MEJO ACTOR

Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch – El poder del Perro

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don´t Look Up

Stephen Graham – Boiling Point

Will Smith – King Richard





MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Caitriona Balfe – Belfast

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Ann Dowd – Mass

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing





ACTOR DE REPARTO

Mike Faist – West Side Story

Ciaran Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Woody Norman – C´mon C´mon

Jesse Plemons – El poder del Perro

Kodi Smith-McPhee – El poder del Perro





MEJOR DIRECTOR

Aleem Khan – After Love

Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Audrey Diwan – Happening

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion – El poder del Perro

Julia Ducournau – Titane





MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

El poder del Perro





MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

Belfast

Being the Ricardos

Dont Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza





MEJOR PELÍCULA BRITÁNICA

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody´s Talking About Jamie

House Of Gucci

Last Night In Soho

No Time To Die

Passing





MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

Drive My Car

The Hand Of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person In The World

MEJOR DEBUT BRITÁNICO DE DIRECCIÓN, GUION O PRODUCCIÓN

After Love

Boiling Point

The Harder They Fall

Keyboard Fantasies

Passing





MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

Becoming Cousteau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)





MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines





MEJOR CASTING

Boiling Point

Dune

The Hand of God

King Richard

West Side Story





MEJOR EDICIÓN

Belfast

Dune

Licorice Pizza

No Time To Die

Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Dune

Nightmare Alley

No Time To Die

El poder del perro

The Tragedy of Macbeth





MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The French Dispatch

Nightmare Alley





MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci





MEJOR ORIGINAL SCORE

Being The Ricardos

Don´t Look Up

Dune

The French Dispatch

El poder del perro





MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Cyrano

Dune

The French Dispatch

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Dune

Free Guy

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time To Die





MEJOR SONIDO

A quiet place part ii

Dune

Last night in soho

No time to die

West side story

(Ann Ventura)