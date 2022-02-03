"Dune" arrasa con 11 nominaciones en los Premios BAFTA 2022

Lo más leído
La Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográficas y de la Televisión dio a conocer la lista de los nominados a los Premios BAFTA 2022, la película "Dune" del director canadiense Dennis Villeneuve, logró 11 nominaciones.
En la lista también destacan las nominaciones de las cintas "El poder del perro" con 7 y "Belftast" con 6.
"No Time to Die", "West Side Story", "Licorice Pizza", con 5 nominaciones, "King Richard", "After Love", "Booiling Point", "Cyrano" y "Passing" con 4.
El director mexicano Guillermo del Toro logró 3 nominaciones a los BAFTA por su película "Nightmare Alley" (El Callejón de las Almas Perdidas), en las categorías de Mejor Fotografía, Mejor Diseño de Producción y Mejor Diseño de Vestuario.
La ceremonia de los Premios BAFTA se llevará a cabo el próximo 13 de marzo en el Royal Albert Hall de Londres.
Pedro Almodóvar competirá en la categoría de película de habla no inglesa, con "Madres Paralelas".
Te dejamos la lista completa de los nominados a los Premios BAFTA 2022:
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- Belfast
- Don´t Look Up
- Dune
- Licorice Pizza
- El poder del Perro
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
- Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
- Emilia Jones – CODA
- Renata Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World
- Joanna Scanlan – After Love
- Tessa Thompson – Passing
MEJO ACTOR
- Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava
- Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
- Benedict Cumberbatch – El poder del Perro
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Don´t Look Up
- Stephen Graham – Boiling Point
- Will Smith – King Richard
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Caitriona Balfe – Belfast
- Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
- Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
- Ann Dowd – Mass
- Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
- Ruth Negga – Passing
ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Mike Faist – West Side Story
- Ciaran Hinds – Belfast
- Troy Kotsur – CODA
- Woody Norman – C´mon C´mon
- Jesse Plemons – El poder del Perro
- Kodi Smith-McPhee – El poder del Perro
MEJOR DIRECTOR
- Aleem Khan – After Love
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
- Audrey Diwan – Happening
- Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
- Jane Campion – El poder del Perro
- Julia Ducournau – Titane
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
- CODA
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- The Lost Daughter
- El poder del Perro
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
- Belfast
- Being the Ricardos
- Dont Look Up
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
MEJOR PELÍCULA BRITÁNICA
- After Love
- Ali & Ava
- Belfast
- Boiling Point
- Cyrano
- Everybody´s Talking About Jamie
- House Of Gucci
- Last Night In Soho
- No Time To Die
- Passing
MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA
- Drive My Car
- The Hand Of God
- Parallel Mothers
- Petite Maman
- The Worst Person In The World
MEJOR DEBUT BRITÁNICO DE DIRECCIÓN, GUION O PRODUCCIÓN
- After Love
- Boiling Point
- The Harder They Fall
- Keyboard Fantasies
- Passing
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
- Becoming Cousteau
- Cow
- Flee
- The Rescue
- Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs the Machines
MEJOR CASTING
- Boiling Point
- Dune
- The Hand of God
- King Richard
- West Side Story
MEJOR EDICIÓN
- Belfast
- Dune
- Licorice Pizza
- No Time To Die
- Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- No Time To Die
- El poder del perro
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- The French Dispatch
- Nightmare Alley
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci
MEJOR ORIGINAL SCORE
- Being The Ricardos
- Don´t Look Up
- Dune
- The French Dispatch
- El poder del perro
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
- Cyrano
- Dune
- The French Dispatch
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
- Dune
- Free Guy
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife
- The Matrix Resurrections
- No Time To Die
MEJOR SONIDO
- A quiet place part ii
- Dune
- Last night in soho
- No time to die
- West side story

