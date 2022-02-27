Lo más leído
La temporada de premios trae consigo los SAG Awards, una premiación de las más esperadas por los aficionados al séptimo arte y la televisión. Por esta razón, te traemos todo lo que tienes que saber de los SAG Awards 2022, entrega que volverá a realizarse de manera presencial.
¿CUÁNDO Y DÓNDE SON LOS SAG AWARDS 2022?
Los premios SAG celebrarán su gala número 28 este domingo 27 de febrero del 2022 desde el Baker Hangar en Santa Mónica, Estados Unidos.
De hecho, esta es la primera vez que el evento ha cambiado su locación tradicional (Shrine Auditorium de Los Ángeles) desde 1997.
Sin embargo, al igual que se ha hecho desde hace unas entregas atrás, la ceremonia no tendrá host. Como dato adicional, según comenta IndieWire, la última presentadora fue Mega Mullally en 2019.
DÓNDE Y A QUÉ HORA VER LOS SAG AWARDS 2022, LA ANTESALA DE LOS PREMIOS OSCAR
Horario y canales de TV para ver en vivo y en directo los SAG Awards 2022
- ¿Cuándo? Domingo 27 de febrero de 2022.
- ¿A qué hora? A las 19:00 horas, tiempo de México.
- ¿Dónde? Barker Hangar en Santa Mónica, California.
- ¿Dónde ver? Los premios SAG los podrás seguir a través de la señal de TNT.
¿QUÉ SON LOS SAG AWARDS Y QUÉ ES LO QUE PREMIA?
Son los Premios del Sindicato de Actores de Estados Unidos que premia las principales interpretaciones realizadas por sus miembros.
¿QUIÉNES SON LOS NOMINADOS A LOS SAG AWARDS 2022?
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN O MINISERIE
- Murray Bartlett, "The White Lotus"
- Oscar Isaac, "Scenes From a Marriage"
- Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"
- Ewan McGregor, "Halston"
- Evan Peters, "Mare of Easttown"
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN O MINISERIE
- Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"
- Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"
- Margaret Qualley, "Maid"
- Jean Smart, "Mare of Easttown"
- Kate Winslet, "Mare of Easttown"
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Brian Cox, "Succession"
- Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"
- Kieran Culkin, "Succession"
- Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game"
- Jeremy Strong, "Succession"
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"
- Jung Ho-yeon, "Squid Game"
- Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"
- Sarah Snook, "Succession"
- Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"
MEJOR ACTOR MASCULINO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"
- Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"
- Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"
- Martin Short , "Only Murders in the Building"
- Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Elle Fanning, "The Great"
- Sandra Oh, "The Chair"
- Jean Smart, "Hacks"
- Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"
- Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"
MEJOR ELENCO EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- "The Handmaid's Tale"
- "The Morning Show"
- "Squid Game"
- "Succession"
- "Yellowstone "
MEJOR ELENCO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
- "The Great"
- "Hacks"
- "The Kominsky Method"
- "Only Murders in the Building"
- "Ted Lasso"
ACTUACIÓN DE ACCIÓN SOBRESALIENTE DE UN CONJUNTO DE ESPECIALISTAS EN UNA COMEDIA O SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- "Cobra Kai"
- "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"
- "Loki"
- "Mare of Easttown"
- "Squid Game"
NOMINADOS A LAS MEJORES PELÍCULAS
MEJOR ACTOR EN UN PAPEL PRINCIPAL
- Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"
- Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"
- Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick... Boom"
- Will Smith, "King Richard"
- Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UN PAPEL PRINCIPAL
- Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"
- Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"
- Lady Gaga, "House of Gucci"
- Jennifer Hudson, "Respect"
- Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"
MEJOR ACTOR EN UN PAPEL SECUNDARIO
- Ben Affleck, "The Tender Bar"
- Bradley Cooper, "Licorice Pizza"
- Troy Kotsur, "CODA"
- Jared Leto, "House of Gucci"
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UN PAPEL SECUNDARIO
- Caitríona Balfe, "Belfast"
- Cate Blanchett, "Nightm are Alley"
- Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"
- Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"
- Ruth Negga, "Passing"
MEJOR ELENCO EN UNA PELÍCULA
- "Belfast"
- "CODA"
- "Don't Look Up"
- "House of Gucci"
- "King Richard"
MEJOR GRUPO DE ESPECIALISTAS EN UNA PELÍCULA
- "Black Widow"
- "Dune"
- "The Matrix Resurrections"
- "No Time to Die "
- "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"
(Imelda Téllez)
