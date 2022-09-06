Roger Waters, polifacético artista y músico fundador de Pink Floyd, referente ineludible en la historia del rock y pionero del subgénero progresivo cumple este 6 de septiembre 79 años.

Fan del Arsenal como buen inglés, del futbol inglés, también formó el equipo de futbol Pink Floyd FC, del cual era el portero.

YOU'LL NEVER WALK ALONE

Si ya tenían su propio equipo de fútbol (Pink Floyd FC), homenajear al balompié era mucho más fácil. En ese sentido, Nick Mason y Richard Wright, aficionados del Liverpool 'convencieron' a Roger Waters y David Gilmour (fans del Arsenal) de agregar un pequeño homenaje al deporte de sus vidas.

En su álbum Meddle, mismo que le dio mucha identidad al grupo, le hacen un homenaje al fútbol al incluir al final de la canción Fearless, el famoso "You'll never walk alone", el himno del Liverpool.

Pero en cuestión de himnos, Roger Waters y Pink Floyd le dieron a la humanidad uno de los himnos más potentes de la historia del rock: Another brick in the wall.

En The Wall, Roger Waters y Pink Floyd reflexionaron sobre el devenir de una sociedad en la cual el individuo se educa, pero en el que las válvulas de escape se vuelven en su contra. La educación se convirtió así en un arma de doble filo.

LA LETRA DE ANOTHER BRICK IN THE WALL

We don't need no education

We don't need no thought control

No dark sarcasm in the classroom

Teacher, leave them kids alone

Hey, teacher, leave them kids alone

All in all, it's just another brick in the wall

All in all, you're just another brick in the wall

We don't need no education

We don't need no thought control

No dark sarcasm in the classroom

Teachers, leave them kids alone

Hey, teacher, leave us kids alone

All in all, you're just another brick in the wall

All in all, you're just another brick in the wall

If you don't eat yer meat, you can't have any pudding

How can you have any pudding if you don't eat yer meat?

You! Yes, you behind the bike stands

Stand still, laddy!

¿QUÉ CRITICA ANOTHER BRICK IN THE WALL?

De acuerdo con especialistas, Another brick in the wall nos habla de la seriedad, el rencor y la tristeza de las clases en el aula del colegio, del abuso de la autoridad de los profesores y del poco margen con el que cuentan los alumnos para desarrollar toda su potencialidad.